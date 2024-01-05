| Bulgarian On Spiritual Visit Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Hyderabad

Bulgarian on spiritual visit dies of cardiac arrest in Hyderabad

Saramov Sergey Jelev (78) and his wife Saramov Antoaneta had checked into the hotel on Thursday afternoon.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:31 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Hyderabad: An elderly foreign tourist from Bulgaria died allegedly due to a cardiac arrest at hotel in Shamshabad on Friday.

Saramov Sergey Jelev (78) and his wife Saramov Antoaneta had checked into the hotel on Thursday afternoon. They came from Kanha Shanti Vanam to attend a 15-day spiritual programme.

Police said Saramov Sergey Jelev suddenly collapsed on the hotel floor on the fourth floor at 7am and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital with the help of the hotel staff, where he died later.

RGIA police are investigating.