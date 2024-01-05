15-year-old boy dies of heart attack in Telangana

Srikanth (15), a resident of Dhanwada Tribal Gurukul School's hostel, had finished his breakfast and headed to his dormitory where the tragedy struck.

Narayanapet: In a tragic incident, a tenth-class student, Srikanth (15), from Buduma Tanda in Hanwada mandal, met an untimely demise due to a heart attack on Friday morning. The incident unfolded at the Dhanwada Tribal Gurukul School.

Srikanth, a resident of the school’s hostel, had finished his breakfast and headed to his dormitory where the tragedy struck. Fellow students who witnessed the incident promptly informed the school staff.

The school rushed Srikanth to the Dhanwada Primary Health Centre for immediate medical attention. However, the doctors at the health center, after providing initial aid, recommended shifting him to the Narayanapet District Hospital for more comprehensive treatment.

Unfortunately, the medical examination at the district hospital confirmed Srikanth’s demise, citing a heart attack as the cause of death.

The grieving family of the deceased was overwhelmed with sorrow. Meanwhile, the Gurukul is now facing questions regarding the sequence of events leading up to the tragic incident. The family alleges that, despite requesting to take their son to a private hospital, he was taken to a government hospital.

Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.