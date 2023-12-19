Hyderabad: ACP Nagender Rao passes away due to cardiac arrest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:41 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: An Assistant Commissioner of Police rank officer, Nagender Rao passed away due to a cardiac arrest at a hospital on Monday.

A 1998 batch officer, Nagender was residing at LB Nagar. On Monday, he complained of chest pain and was rushed to a private hospital at Kamenini hospital where he passed away in the evening.

Nagender Rao worked in different police stations in the city during his career spanning over 25 years.