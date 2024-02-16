Hyderabad student dies of cardiac arrest in Canada

The family members of the deceased youngster, who are residing at Tolichowki received a call from his friend in Canada on Friday about the development.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 February 2024, 11:18 AM

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old student from Hyderabad, Shaik Muzammil Ahmed, who was pursuing Masters (IT) from Conestoga College, Waterloo Campus in Kitchener City in Ontario, Canada, has died due to cardiac arrest.

Shaik Muzammil Ahmed has been pursuing Masters in Canada since Dec 2022 and for the past one week was suffering from viral fever. On Friday, the family members, including his father Shaik Muzafar Ahmed, received a call from his friend in Canada that he died due to cardiac arrest.

On hearing about the development, Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesperson for MBT, contacted the bereaved family and consoled them. Later, he requested Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs, Govt of India to ask High Commission of India in Ottawa and Consulate General of India in Toronto, Canada to reach out to the family and make necessary arrangements to send back the mortal remains of the youngster as soon as possible.

The victim’s nephew from Hyderabad has also written a letter to the Minister for External Affairs, urging him to intervene on the issue. “On hearing the news, his parents and entire family are in a state of shock. We request you to kindly send his mortal remains back to Hyderabad as soon as possible,” the victim’s cousin Md. Amzad wrote.