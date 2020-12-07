Bullock cart rally taken out in support of protesting farmers in Warangal

Before kicking off the rally, he submitted a petition to the Station Manager, Kazipet Junction Railway Station, to halt the trains in support to the bandh on Tuesday.

By | Published: 6:44 pm

Warangal Urban: Urging traders, shopkeepers and others to support the Bharat Bandh call given by protesting farmers, Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar took out a bullock cart rally from Kazipet railway station to Ekashila Park in Hanamkonda here on Monday.

Before kicking off the rally, he submitted a petition to the Station Manager, Kazipet Junction Railway Station, to halt the trains in support to the bandh on Tuesday. “The TRS will stand by the farmers. Party workers will actively participate in the nationwide shutdown. Telanagana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is taking several steps to strengthen the farm sector in the State, spending nearly Rs 60,000 crore on agriculture. But the BJP-led Central government is attempting to leave the farmers at the mercy of corporates, threatening the food security in the country” he said.

Stating that the Central Acts were against the interests of farmers, the MLA said the Union government was buying time to explore the possibility of dissension within the ranks of farmer unions to provoke them into violence by asking them to clear the borders of national capital and clear of toll gates only to de-legitimise the protest.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .