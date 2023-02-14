Bumble’s Modern Love Report 2023 gives insights into Indian dating trends

As our dating cultures continue to evolve in India with more single people, women in particular, being more intentional about who and how they want to date, Bumble’s report shares insights on nuances of modern dating in India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:47 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Hyderabad: It’s the month of all things romance! So, popular dating app Bumble released its ‘Modern Love Report’ that aims to shed light on how GenZ and millennials in India define and express love. As our dating cultures continue to evolve in India with more single people, women in particular, being more intentional about who and how they want to date, Bumble’s report shares insights on nuances of modern dating in India.

How romantic are Indians?

Bumble reveals Indians are all heart – from big romantic gestures, candlelit dinners to writing love letters and sending romantic texts is how GenZ and millennials like to romance.

While 42% of single Indians consider public displays of affection (PDA) on social media and/or in real-life dates to be romantic while 34% consider it a cliché; 54% consider constant attention to be romantic while only 26% consider it as cliché.

Is chivalry romantic or cliché?

Over 41% respondents think acts of chivalry are romantic while only 32% consider it a cliché.

How do Indians feel about Valentine’s Day in 2023?

Around 39% of single Indians feel that Valentine’s Day is overrated, while a similar per cent want to go on a date on Valentine’s Day this year — millennials (52%) and GenZ (33%). More GenZ (35%) than millennials (28%) claim they do not want to go on a date on Valentine’s Day this year.

What really matters in the early stages of dating?

Bumble’s research reveals that Indians want honesty. Women in particular want their space during early stages of a relationship.

● Honesty (49%) and being friends first (43%) are more important to daters in India than responding to text messages quickly (26%).

● Almost 39% single Indians prefer to have open conversations about their wants and expectations while 38% want to date someone who is easy to talk to and one who understands them.

● 35% of respondents also believe that it’s important to have shared values and beliefs when dating someone.

● 27% of women respondents claim that it’s important that their partner gives them space and not be clingy in the early stages of dating.

‘End-goals’ in relationships

Bumble study found that people have several end goals. Over half (53%) of respondents said living together is their ‘end goal’ when dating while almost half (49%) of respondents said being married is their ‘end goal’.

Indians find intellectual intimacy attractive

Single Indians are prioritising their needs for compatibility when it comes to dating someone. Intellectual intimacy tops the charts as stimulating conversations are important to gauge compatibility. In fact, physical appearance seems to be less important when committing to a serious, long-term relationship.

Age-gap love

In India, age-gap relationships raise questions and judgements from afar around interpersonal power dynamics between couples. Interestingly, looking ahead in 2023, 38% of single women admit being comfortable dating someone younger (1-5 years). Outdated societal norms still dictate how women are pressured to feel when it comes to age in relationships. Almost 2 in 5 single women admit it gets more difficult to date as one gets older.

Biggest struggles women face in modern dating

● 36% of women said finding someone with the same level of commitment as them is one of the biggest struggles women face while dating, followed by finding someone who shares the same or similar lifestyle, values, beliefs as them (34%) and finding someone who their family will approve of (28%).

● In fact, 40% claim to be influenced by their family members’ opinions and 40% by their friends’ opinions when making decisions about their dating lives.

“In 2023 people want to focus on challenging the status quo and outdated, antiquated dating norms without compromising on their choices, desires and needs. Women are prioritising emotional intimacy over physical requirements, and are open to dating without worrying about age-gaps and judgements. Some of these positive shifts are encouraging to see as dating cultures continue to evolve in India,” shared Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble.