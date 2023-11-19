Bumble releases its annual dating trends for 2024; deets inside

Bumble dating trends predict that 2024 is set to be the year of ‘self’ in dating and relationships with more people looking inwards at what they value and want

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:12 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Hyderabad: Women-first dating app Bumble released its annual dating trends for 2024 on Sunday with insights from over 25,000 singles around the world to identify trends that will define dating and relationships in the year to come.

The trends predict that 2024 is set to be the year of ‘self’ in dating and relationships with more people looking inwards at what they value and want.

Research shows that while more than half (59%) of the Indian women surveyed are going into the New Year with a clear view of what they want from their romantic lives, one in four (25%) people on Bumble say it’s important that their partner actively engages with politics and social causes. Also, more than a third (35%) of the people believe that emotional intimacy is now more important than sex.

To empower singles to make the most of 2024, Bumble has launched new features such as Best Bees, a curated daily set of four compatible profiles to help you find more relevant connections faster.