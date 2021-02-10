Burglars caught while trying to break into bank in Sangareddy

The gang, while trying to break into Grameena Vikas Bank branch on the busy NH-161 at Shivvampet, triggered off the alarm that alerted the police who immediately rushed to the spot.

Sangareddy: Two of a gang of three burglars, who attempted to break into a bank at Shivvampet in Sangareddy district in the early hours of Wednesday, were caught by Pulkal police.

The gang, while trying to break into Grameena Vikas Bank branch on the busy NH-161 at Shivvampet, triggered off the alarm that alerted the police who immediately rushed to the spot. They caught two persons while the third fled from the spot.

Pulkal Sub-inspector Nagalakshmi said a case has been registered and a hunt is on to nab the third person.

