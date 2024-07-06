Hyderebad: Lost phones recovered in Langar Houz

Police said several petitioners have approached complaining about their lost, stolen or misplaced mobile phones. All petitions were investigated.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 08:48 PM

Hyderabad: The Langar Houz police recovered a total of 50 mobile phones which were lost, misplaced or stolen, with the help of Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) and handed them over to their owners on Saturday.

“We have traced out and recovered a significant number of devices through systematic tracking using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR). The recovered cell phones, facilitated through CEIR, highlight the efficacy of the system in tracking and identifying devices reported as stolen or lost,” said an official from Langar Houz.

Police officials appealed citizens to utilize the services of CEIR portal in order to get back their lost or missing mobile devices.