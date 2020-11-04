Burnt body of unidentified man found in Siddipet

The police, who could not find any sort of identity of the person, shifted the body to Area Hospital Gajwel

By | Published: 5:46 pm 6:52 pm

Siddipet: Some unidentified miscreants brought an unidentified body of a man aged about 25 years to Nagireddypally village of Mulug Mandal and burnt it there late on Tuesday night.

After locals alerted the police, they rushed to the spot on Wednesday morning. The police, who could not find any sort of identity of the person, shifted the body to Area Hospital Gajwel. After the initial examination, police suspect that the victim was killed elsewhere before bringing the body the village. Further investigation is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .