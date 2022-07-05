Bus from Karnataka crashes into median in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:37 AM, Tue - 5 July 22

Hyderabad: A private bus from Karnataka lost control and crashed into a road median near the Regional Transport Authority office at Khairatabad on Tuesday morning. None were hurt in the mishap.

The bus driver is said to have lost control of the steering wheel when it reached Khairatabad, leading to the mishap around 8 am.

Police said there were atleast 40 passengers in the bus at the time of the mishap. The incident led to traffic congestion in the surroundings.

The Punjagutta police are investigating.