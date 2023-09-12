Businessman nabbed for selling duplicate electrical cable wires in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (Central) team seized property worth Rs 3.70 lakh from the businessman

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:23 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (Central) team seized property worth Rs 3.70 lakh from the businessman

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (Central) team on Tuesday caught a businessman who was allegedly selling duplicate electrical cable wires and cheating public. The police seized property worth Rs 3.70 lakh from him.

Acting on a tip off, the team raided Prayag Electricals Shop located at Troop Bazaar and caught its owner Lalit Kumar (27), who is a native of Rajasthan.

The man was procuring duplicate cable wires of ‘Havells’ brand from Rajasthan and selling it to customers in the city, officials said.

The man along with the property was handed over to Afzalgunj police for further action.