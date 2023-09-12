TSRTC announces ‘Ladies Special’ bus to Charminar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:05 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Hyderabad: For the convenience of women passengers, college students and in view of the rush observed on the route, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced to operate a ‘Ladies Special’ bus between Gandimaisamma to Charminar.

TSRTC officials said the bus will proceed via Jeedimetla, Balanagar, Moosapet, Erragadda, Ameerpet, Lakdi-ka-pul, Gandhi Bhavan and Afzalgunj starting from September 13.

Initially, the bus service will start from Gandimaisamma towards Charminar at 8.25 am and from Charminar to Gandimaisamma at 5.20 pm every day.

RTC officials said based on the response on the bus trips, more services will be engaged on the route in the future.