Butta Bomma is a romantic thriller with interesting characters, says director Ramesh

04:15 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Hyderabad: ‘Butta Bomma’ is all set for a big release on February 4. Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas bankrolled this project and it’s going to be a perfect entertainer for the upcoming long weekend.

The movie has Anikha Surendran, Surya Vashistta and Arjun Das in the lead roles and is helmed by debutant director Shourie Chandrasekhar Ramesh. Director Ramesh worked with big directors in the past and this is his first film as a director.

In a recent interaction with the media, Ramesh shares details about his debut directorial. “I happened to see the Malayalam original, liked the movie a lot and wanted to remake it in Telugu. This is a script-based film and can be remade into other languages. So, I adapted it into Telugu,” he shared about the scrip of the film.

On his collaborations, he said, “When Sithara remade ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ as ‘Bheemla Nayak’, I loved their approach to the film. Navin Nooli is the editor for many Sithara films and I asked him for a possibility to direct the film and the collaboration happened.”

The director explained how they needed a female actor who can play an innocent character. “I saw Anikha in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s web series and wanted to cast her in ‘Butta Bomma’. Arjun Das is purely Vamshi’s choice and Surya came through an audition,” he said about the casting.

To appeal to the native audience, the nuances have been changed to suit the Telugu culture, comedy and emotions while keeping the universal point intact, said the director who believes that when one makes a genuine film, audience will connect with it. “‘Butta Bomma’ falls under the romantic thriller genre, so it satisfies lovers of different genres. Music is the highlight of this film. Gopi Sunder did one song and background music for the film. Sweekar Agasthi composes two songs. The background score is wonderful and lifts the mood of the film,” he concludes.