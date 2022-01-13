Sithara Entertainments’ #ProductionNo16 starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej announced

Hyderabad: Leading banner Sithara Entertainments is joining forces with Fortune Four Cinemas for a massive project, tentatively titled #ProductionNo16, featuring upcoming star Panja Vaisshnav Tej in the lead.

Commemorating actor Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s birthday today, the production houses formally announced the project with a brief video, showcasing a glimpse of what can audience expect from the exciting collaboration.

“A rising star who conquered hearts with his first wave, gearing up for a mass makeover with #Production16, Happy Birthday Panja Vaisshnav Tej,” the announcement video says, in the backdrop of a few golden ornaments, hinting at something grand and huge in the offing.

The makers promise a mass treat with Panja Vaisshnav Tej this time and the stylish background score certainly has the crowds curious with regard to the film’s premise and backdrop.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the yet-to-be-titled film. More details around the film’s cast, crew and director would be revealed shortly.

Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas are collaborating for a handful of much-awaited projects including actor Dhanush’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual ‘Sir’/’Vaathi’, an untitled film featuring Naveen Polishetty, the thriller comedy DJ Tillu with Siddhu Jonnalagadda.

