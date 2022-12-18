‘Butta Bomma’ to release worldwide on January 26 next year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:45 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Hyderabad: Sithara Entertainments, the leading production house that has backed several quality films in recent years, joins hands with Fortune Four Cinemas for a rural drama titled ‘Butta Bomma’. Anikha Surendran, Surya Vashistta and Arjun Das play the lead roles in the film directed by debutant Shourie Chandrasekhar Ramesh.

The makers of ‘Butta Bomma’ have just announced the film’s release date. The movie will hit screens across the globe on January 26, 2023.

An intense poster featuring Anikha Surendran, Surya Vashistta and Arjun Das was unveiled to confirm the release date. The partially black-and-white poster indicates a girl whose life revolves around two men. The teaser of the feel-good saga, launched recently, opened to good responses from viewers and trade circles alike. There’s good buzz that ‘Butta Bomma’ will be another strong content-oriented tale coming from two prestigious banners.

The teaser indicated that the tale is about Satya, an innocent rural girl and the apple of everyone’s eyes, who falls in love with an auto driver. However, the arrival of the antagonist invites tension and drama into her life. Where is the tale headed? Gopi Sundar scores the music for the film. Navya Swami, Narra Srinu, Pammi Sai, Karthik Prasad, Vasu Inturi, Mirchi Kiran, Kancharapalem Kishore and Madhumani essay supporting roles.

The film has cinematography by Vamsi Patchipulusu and is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. Ganesh Kumar Ravuri, the writer who shot to fame with ‘Varudu Kavalenu’, pens the dialogues.