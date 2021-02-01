Buttonword impresses in morning trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 6:19 pm

Hyderabad: Buttonwood worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday morning.

SAND

600m: Grand Duke (Bopanna) 47, more on hand.

800m: Story Teller (Nakhat Singh) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. Peaky Blinders (Abhay Singh) 1-2, 600/46, maintains form. Alta Vita (RS Jodha) 1-3, 600/47, plenty on hand. Melting Ice (Nakhat Singh) 1-3, 600/47, handy. 3y-(Chinese Whisper/Dutch Auction) (Laxmikanth) 1-3, 600/47.5, moved easy.

1000m: Life Song (Abhay Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, well in hand. King Roger (Koushik) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, good. Lamha (Rohit Kumar) 1-17, 800/59, 600/46, strode out well. Sovet Pride (Akshay Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, speedy. (Bopanna) & Sea Man (Nakhat Singh) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved together.

1200m: Bold Bidding (Akshay Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, shaped well. Costello (Deepak Singh) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, not extended. Mr Shanghai (RB) 1-31 (From 1200/600) 45, not extended. Buttonwood (Rohit Kumar) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/45, fit and well. Kesariya Balam (Rohit Kumar) 1-33, 1000/1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved well.

Noted on Sunday

SAND

1000m: City Of Passion (Gaddam) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, worked well. 3y-(Surfrider/Siwah) (Gaddam) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, strode out well. Balius (Koushik) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Paso Robles (G Naresh) & Premier Action (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well. Catalina (RB) & Mon General (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former maintains form.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .