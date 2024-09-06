Excise officials raid Jubilee Hills parlours, seize whiskey-laced ice-creams

Two individuals, Dayakar Reddy and Shoban, have been arrested for allegedly selling ice creams laced with whiskey to children and youth.
Hyderabad: The Excise Department officials raided several ice-cream parlours in Jubilee Hills and allegedly seized ice-creams containing alcohol content.
Two persons identified as Dayakar Reddy and Shoban were arrested.
As per available information, the suspects were selling ice-creams laced with Whiskey to children and youth.
It is learned they were preparing and selling ice-creams laced with 100 ml of Whiskey to 60 grams of Ice-cream.