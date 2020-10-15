Bypolls: K’taka Cong candidate declares assets worth Rs 1.13 cr

According to her affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of India, she owns properties including gold jewelries worth Rs 1.13 crore sans owning any farm or agricultural land in the state

Bengaluru: Congress candidate for Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly bypolls, H. Kusuma, the widow of IAS officer D.K. Ravi, filed her nominations on Wednesday and declared assets worth slightly more than Rs 1 crore and liabilities worth Rs 20.48 lakh.

According to her affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of India, she owns properties including gold jewelries worth Rs 1.13 crore sans owning any farm or agricultural land in the state.

She has declared about owning two sites measuring 1,500 sq ft and 2,380 sq ft, and she has estimated the present market value of these sites at Rs 1.37 crore. Besides owning the two sites, she also owns 1100 gm of gold ornaments, worth about Rs 45 lakh. She added that her ornaments were gifted.

Kusuma also owns Rs 2.5 lakh worth shares in three private companies – ABH Stone Crushers Private Limited, ABH Estates Private Limited and ABH Enterprises Limited.

According to her declaration, she owns 20,000 shares in ABH Stone Crushers, while in the other two companies she owns 2,000 shares each.

It appears that Kusuma has succumbed to the political pressure launched by her rivals, as BJP leaders like Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje had launched a campaign that she should not use her late husband D.K. Ravi’s name.

In her 19-page affidavit, she has not mentioned Ravi’s name even once. In the educational qualification section, Kusuma said she has earned her MSc in Information Technology from the University of Massachusetts in the US.

