C1 (ConvergeOne) unveils Global Innovation and Capabilities Center in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Hyderabad: C1 (formerly ConvergeOne), announced the establishment of its Global Innovation and Capability Center (GICC) in Hyderabad today. C1 is an advanced technology and solutions company delivering authentic human experiences and creating deeper customer connections while building value and enabling growth. C1 is a multibillion dollar global company which provides differentiated solutions across customer experience and collaboration, enterprise networking and datacenter, and security capabilities underpinned by world class professional & Managed services.

The expansion of the C1 footprint in India is a key strategy to support the company’s continued growth, expanded capabilities, and ultimately better serve and support value creation for its global customer base.

Set across a spacious area of 20,000 sq. ft, the new Global Innovation and Capabilities Center in Sattva Knowledge Park at Raidurg, Hyderabad will serve as a hub for driving C1’s growth across its combined capabilities in building scalable networks and highly secure environments to provide holistic solutions to customers with a focus on the connected human experience.

“India holds immense strategic importance in C1’s overall growth plans” stated Mr. Jeffrey Russel, CEO, C1. “This GICC represents a strategic capabilities center enabling us to accelerate our innovation and delivery capabilities as well as driving the ongoing development and commercialization of our own AI led customer experience integration platforms. The Center will play a pivotal role in supporting C1’s global business initiatives, ensuring that we continue to provide innovative solutions and unparalleled service to our 10,000+ global customers.”

C1 India employees represent roughly 20 percent of C1’s global workforce, representing C1’s largest operation in terms of number of employees. C1 plans to double its workforce in India over the next several years.

“C1 is steadfast in its commitment to doubling the growth of the Hyderabad Center within the next 2 years from the current size of 20,000 sft. This ambitious objective is underpinned by our confidence in the exceptional talent pool in Hyderabad, metamorphosizing as global competitive professionals to aid our global service delivery”, added Mr. Chandra Boddoju, MD & Country Head, C1 India.

In addition to Mr. Jeffrey Russel and Mr. Chandra Boddoju, the facility inauguration in Hyderabad also witnessed participation from Ms. Colleen Haberman, Chief Human Resources Officer and Mr. Amrit Chaudhuri, Chief Growth Officer.

About C1

C1 is transforming the industry by creating connected experiences that make a lasting impact on customers, our teams and our communities. More than 10,000 customers use C1 every day to help them build meaningful connections through innovative and secure experiences. Our NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness, and deep domain expertise.

C1 collaborates with most of the Fortune 100 companies along with other key global industry partners to deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach. C1 has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders including Cisco, AWS, Dell, Genesys, Juniper, Palo Alto Networks and Extreme Networks.