California headquartered Model N inaugurates new facility in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:30 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: California headquartered Model N, a technology, data and analytics services player catering to the pharmaceutical and medical technology companies, inaugurated its new product innovation facility in Hyderabad. The facility spans over 70,000 sq ft and will house 500 employees.

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan inaugurated the new facility. “We welcome Model N to the fast-growing global IT hub of the world. Their presence reaffirms Hyderabad’s growth, and its ability to attract start-ups, venture capital firms, OEMs, policymakers, think tanks, and global technology companies,” he said.

The Model N Centre in Hyderabad is instrumental to bringing new product innovations to market, such as the State Price Transparency Management (SPTM) and 340B solutions that help pharmaceutical manufacturers manage the fluid drug pricing regulation and management landscape.

Model N enables life sciences and high-tech innovators to streamline operations, scale strategically, and mitigate risks. It is now currently working with 28 top global life sciences brands and 14 top global semiconductor brands.

“Our facility in India is a key driver of our business strategy and is highly valued within Model N’s worldwide operations. We aim to keep investing in India, and our target is to keep increasing our engineering talent pool in Hyderabad,” said Jason Blessing, President and Chief Executive Officer, Model N.