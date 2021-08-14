Call or tweet to GHMC to call in mobile vaccination unit in Hyderabad

The Health department along with GHMC has deployed 75 mobile vaccination units in different parts of the city, especially in slums

Hyderabad: With efforts to administer the Covid-19 vaccine free of cost to all those above 18 years gathering momentum, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s mobile vaccination centres are turning out to be a major success.

The Health department along with GHMC has deployed 75 mobile vaccination units in different parts of the city, especially in slums. The administration of the second dose of the vaccine at these centres is said to be one reason for an increase in the number of beneficiaries lining up.

Government schools, GHMC community halls and commercial establishments have been shortlisted and the customized vans are parked there, with health workers vaccinating people and GHMC staff entering their details in the CoWIN app.

Meanwhile, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar on Saturday tweeted that if there were more than 100 persons to be vaccinated at a particular spot, the mobile units could be called in to that spot.

“Mobile Vaccination Drive is taken up in Hyderabad by GHMC. These mobile units will reach to a point if the number of those desiring vaccination exceeds 100 please contact 040-21111111 or email [email protected] or tweet to @GHMCOnline,” he tweeted.

