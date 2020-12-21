Calm and composed nature led to his success

In a tête-à-tête, Bigg Boss 4 Telugu winner Abijeet Duddala tells us more about his life and the house

The fourth season of the Telugu version of Bigg Boss concluded on Sunday with contestant Abijeet Duddala emerging as victorious. The winner was announced by the show host, ‘King’ Nagarjuna, while the chief guest for the grand finale was Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Out of the 16 contestants who participated in the show, Abijeet managed to win the audience’s hearts. The actor received the winner’s trophy from actor Chiranjeevi and also took home the prize money of Rs 25 lakh, along with a bike.

Born and brought up in Hyderabad, Abijeet pursued aeronautical engineering and, unexpectedly, went for an audition when Sekhar Kammula was looking for actors for his Life is Beautiful movie and got selected. Later on, Abijeet did three movies and one web series.

When asked how did the Bigg Boss 4 offer happen, he says “I got Bigg Boss Season 2 and 3 offer but was doing one movie and web series respectively, and so I couldn’t accept the offer then. But this time due to the pandemic, I was not doing any shoots. So, I accepted this offer,” says Abijeet, who plans to give the prize money to his father who runs an agricultural farm business.

This season was special because it happened during an unprecedented time in human history.

The Covid-19 outbreak affected all aspects of our lives, including home entertainment. And Bigg Boss 4 came as a blessing to take the dullness of lockdown away.

Abijeet has earned a name that he is quite balanced and calm when tough situations arise, which was clearly visible in the 105-day-show. And guess from where that comes from? His mother Lakshmi Prasanna Duddala answers, “He was always a composed guy since childhood and he would always respect elders and his balance comes from the family trait,” says the proud mother.

When asked what about those fights that he had in the house, he brushes off saying they are all part of the game and it’s over. “I am looking forward to a bright future and offers ahead,” concludes Abijeet.

