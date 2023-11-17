‘Can’t Gandhis who deceived Telangana for six decades apologise?’

| Cant Gandhis Who Deceived Telangana For Six Decades Apologise

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: In a strong counter to Congress leader and former union Minister P Chidambaram apologising for deaths of Telangana martyrs, BRS MLC K Kavitha questioned why the Gandhi family – Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka, was not apologising for deceiving Telangana for six decades.

She said the Gandhi family’s disregard for the agony of hundreds of mothers for over a decade is disheartening.

Chidambaram recently apologised for the deaths of scores of people who sacrificed their lives during Telangana statehood agitation. He termed them unfortunate, but stated that the UPA government cannot be held responsible for their deaths.

Reacting to his statement, Kavitha took to social media and questioned, “Gandhis for guarantees, Durbaaris for apologies???!! (sic)”

It is unfortunate that they could do a Jodo Yatra on… pic.twitter.com/wbNRS7OQAc — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) November 17, 2023



In her post, she said it is unfortunate that the Gandhi family could do a Jodo Yatra in Telangana soil but couldn’t even once say ‘Jai Telangana’.

She expressed her shock at their behaviour, pointing out that they are yet to find the way to the ‘Amaraveerula Stupam’ (Telangana Martyrs Memorial) to pay their tributes. “Even if Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were to bow at the martyrs statue, there will be no absolution for their sins,” she declared.