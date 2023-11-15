CM KCR will score hat-trick: MLC Kavitha

Updated On - 10:08 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha exuded confidence that the entire Telangana was witnessing a pink wave of the BRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who is poised to score a hat-trick by coming to power for third consecutive term, for the first time in south India. She urged people to vote with pride for the BRS’ Car symbol.

Participating in the Praja Ashirvada Sabha public meeting held at Bodhan on Wednesday, Kavitha questioned Congress and BJP leaders’ roles in the Telangana movement. She dismissed the Congress’s allegations against Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima terming them waste expenditure and compared the arrogance of the Congress to the affection of the BRS towards people of Telangana.

Responding to the Congress’ allegations, the BRS MLC questioned where the Congress and BJP leaders were when the BRS initiated the Telangana Statehood movement. She reminded that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy had pointed a gun against those fighting for a separate State during Telangana movement. She said the BRS government ensured drinking water supply for every house-hold even in remote areas.