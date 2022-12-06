CapitaLand announces plans to invest Rs 6,200 crore in Telangana

This big investment comes just within four days after Amara Raja Batteries on December 2 announced to invest about Rs 9,500 crore over ten years in setting up a lithium cell Giga factory in Mahbubnagar district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:49 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: Continuing its good run as an investment magnet, Telangana will soon see CapitaLand setting up a data centre of 36 MW with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore. The company also announced plans to double its office space in the city in the next 5-7 years with a potential investment of Rs 5,000 crore. The cumulative investment will be Rs 6,200 crore for the data centre and office space projects, said IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

This big investment comes just within four days after Amara Raja Batteries on December 2 announced to invest about Rs 9,500 crore over ten years in setting up a lithium cell Giga factory in Mahbubnagar district.

“Very Happy to announce that @CapitaLand is investing in a Data Center in Hyderabad with a capacity of 36 MW and an investment Rs 1,200 crore scheduled to be developed and deployed by the end of 2024,” he announced on the micro-blogging platform.

The company signed a memorandum of understanding with Telangana Government on Tuesday.

This apart, CapitaLand said it will also double its current office in Hyderabad over the next 5-7 years. “Also happy to learn that CapitaLand will double its current office space of 6 million sq ft in Hyderabad over the next 5-7 years with a potential investment of over Rs 5,000 crore. Looking forward to seeing their growth in the city,” Rama Rao further announced.

CapitaLand is one of Asia’s large diversified real estate groups. Headquartered in Singapore, CapitaLand’s portfolio focuses on real estate investment management and real estate development, and spans across more than 260 cities in over 40 countries. Within its ecosystem, CapitaLand has also developed an integrated suite of investment management and operating capabilities that supports its real estate businesses and platforms, according to its portal.