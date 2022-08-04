| Car Dealer And Entrepreneur Karan Asrani Reveals What One Can Expect From Mahindra And New Mahindras New Suv Scorpio N

Car dealer and entrepreneur Karan Asrani reveals what one can expect from Mahindra and Mahindra’s new SUV Scorpio N

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:13 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

August 1: The launch of Mahindra and Mahindra’s new SUV Scorpio N has left everyone talking about it in the automobile sector. While the body-on-ladder SUV has already created a tremendous buzz, it is safe to say that Scorpio N will yet again dominate the SUV market across India.

Since its launch, it was pretty clear that Scorpio N was designed and constructed to race ahead of the other D-segment competitor SUVs like Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. With Scorpio having its legacy since 2002, the all-new Scorpio N is set to register higher sales of cars in the Indian market.

Unarguably, M and M is one of Indias most sought-after automobile companies, and the numbers rightly justify the same. For the utility vehicles segment, M and M sold 26,632 vehicles in May 2022, with a growth of 244% Year-on-Year (YoY). In addition, the overall auto sales of Mahindra were 53,723 vehicles. Looking at the trends and demand for the new Scorpio N, Mumbai’s car dealer Karan Asrani is sure that the beast will create a rage among the customers.

Mr. Asrani is the CEO of Krishna Group. This leading car dealership showroom has tied up with automobile companies like Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Motors, My TVS and Mahindra First Choice. Karan shared his views that M and M had had a dream run since 2020. “In 2020, we launched Thar, a huge hit. The following year, we came up with the XUV700, which had magnificent market sales,” said Mr. Asrani.

As the new SUV, Scorpio N, enters the market, lets understand the pricing of the new model. The pricing of Scorpio N starts from Rs 11.99 lakhs, and a decent trim diesel automatic model will be available at Rs 16.94 lakhs. Furthermore, the 4×4 is priced at Rs 18.40 lakhs.

Karan Asrani added, “With the bookings from July 30, the prices of the above variants apply for the first 25 sales” Engineered to offer the best ride across bumpy roads, the new model from Mahindra and Mahindra is here to rule the market once again.