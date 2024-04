SUV sales up 41%, says Cars24 report

In non-metro cities, SUVs have emerged as the frontrunners, witnessing a remarkable 40 per cent surge in sales this quarter.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 10:14 PM

Hyderabad: More and more Indians prefer to own bigger cars, as sales of SUV jump by 41 per cent, reflecting customer preference for bigger and better cars, a Cars24 Drive Time quarterly report released recently said.

This shift underscores a growing preference for larger, more premium vehicles in Tier II and Tier III cities.

The quarter also saw a significant 30% increase in automatic car sales in nonmetro markets