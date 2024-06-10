Man run over by a drunk driver of SUV

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 June 2024, 10:05 PM

Hyderabad: A businessman was run over when he tried to stop an SUV that hit an auto rickshaw at Nampally on Sunday night. The victim M Ajay Babu (27), a resident of A S Rao Nagar along with four of his friends had come to Nampally to have dinner on Sunday.

Around midnight, when he was walking on the road, Ajay noticed that a SUV had hit an auto rickshaw on the road and the driver was trying to escape.

“Ajay tried to stop the car on the road but the driver ran over him and escaped from the spot. Ajay was shifted to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment,” said Nampally Inspector, B Abhilash.

The police registered a case against the car driver under Section 304 Part II and 338 of IPC and are investigating.

The police identified the car and later took the driver into custody.

The driver was drunk at the time of the accident and intended to escape from the spot after hitting the auto rickshaw, police added.