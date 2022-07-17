Ads
Sunday, Jul 17, 2022
Jagtial: Car plunges into roadside well, one dead

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 10:34 AM, Sun - 17 July 22
Representational Image.

Jagtial: A person died when a car plunged into a roadside well near Jabithapur of Jagtial rural mandal after midnight on Saturday. Four people managed to escape from the accident.

Residents of Malyal mandal headquarters, five persons went to Sriramulapalli to attend a birthday celebration on Saturday. While returning to Malyal, the car in which they were traveling plunged into a roadside well after hitting a tree.

While Gadila Sai Pavan, Kisara Chandu, Sai and Raju managed to come out of the well by catching a branch of a tree, Shyamala Kisore, who was driving the vehicle at the time of accident, drowned as he sustained injuries when the car hit the tree.

Knowing about the incident, police rushed to the spot and began a rescue operation. Body of Kishore and the car were retrieved from the well on Sunday morning.

