Car stolen from Uppal, cops ask citizens to alert on WhatsApp

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police have requested citizens to alert them on their WhatsApp number 9490617111, if they have information on a car that was stolen from where it was parked in front of a house in Uppal here in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police said thieves stole the Maruti Ertiga bearing number TS-09-FP-4701 belonging to a businessman. The owner, who found it missing in the morning approached the Uppal police and lodged a complaint.

A case was booked and the footage from surveillance cameras is being verified to identify the thieves.

