Carbide free mangoes mela attracts public in Khammam

A farmer and his son have brought the mangoes, with a healthy option for residents of Khammam as the fruits are free from calcium carbide

By James Edwin Published Date - 06:32 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

District horticulture officer Anasuya visited carbide free mangoes mela run by farmers Banoth Laxman Naik and his son Ravinder in Khammam.

Khammam: A farmer and his son have brought the summer delicacy, mangoes, with a healthy option for residents of Khammam as the fruits are free from calcium carbide.

Banoth Laxman Naik and his son Ravinder, who grow mangoes in their farm at Govindarala of Kamepalli mandal in the district, have been organising a ‘carbide free mango mela’ for the last 11 years. The mela is being held at the R&B guest house area in the city.

Standing out from other farmers and fruit sellers who use calcium carbide also known as masala, the father-son duo use ripening chambers in which fruits are ripened with ethylene, a natural ripening agent. It is a hormone produced naturally within the fruits to stimulate the ripening process.

Ethylene, being a natural hormone, does not pose any health hazards to consumers, Ravinder told Telangana Today. Calcium carbide also known as masala is dangerous and when wet, it reacts with the water and produces acetylene gas that mimics ethylene action to artificially ripen fruits, he said.

“According to health experts, consumption of carbide ripened fruits is hazardous for health, mainly for the nervous system, causes headache, stomachache and other issues and hence we do not use it and we also avoid excessive use of synthetic pesticides,” Ravinder said.

The district horticulture officer Anasuya visited the mango mela and appreciated the mango growers for selling the fruits ripened in a healthy way. The response from residents in Khammam is also good for the mela, he noted.

The farmer informed that they are growing 35 varieties of mangoes in their 10 acre farm and at present ‘chinna rasalu’, ‘pedda rasalu’ and Banginapalli varieties are available and remaining varieties will be available in the next 15 days.

The pricing is also competitive and price ranges from Rs.80 to Rs.100. The farmers ship their fruits to markets in Hyderabad, Warangal and many other districts in Telangana besides places like Vijayawada and Rajahmundry in AP.