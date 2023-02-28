Hoppers pose threat to mango yield in Sangareddy

Farmers in Sangareddy are a worried lot over a possible poor yield since the crop is facing a major threat from mango hopper pests

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 11:00 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Mango trees infested by Mango hoppers in a farm in Sangareddy district

Sangareddy: Even as mango lovers are preparing to savour the king of fruits as summer sets in, farmers in Sangareddy district are a worried lot over a possible poor yield since the crop is facing a major threat from mango hopper pests at many places across the district.

Scientists at the Forest Research Station were receiving a host of complaints from farmers across the district and other parts of the State over mango hoppers and black thrips, with both pests wreaking damage in mango farms.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a mango farmer, Mohammad Waheed Siddique, said his 8.5 acre-mango orchard in Narayankhed was attacked by both mango hoppers and black thrips.

Despite spraying pesticides advised by officials, Siddique lamented that the yield would go down by at least 40 percent this year. It was not only his farm, but mango orchards across Sangareddy and Nizamabad districts were infested by these two insects this year, he said.

FRS scientist A Nithish said farmers had to notice the infestation very early to restrict its impact on the yield by spraying pesticides very early.

However, most of the farmers were not monitoring the infestation very closely until it had damaged a majority of the flowering plants. With the infestation, the insects secrete some gum on flowers, leaves, and fruits. The mangos turn black because of this and will find no takers in the market.

Farmers said the falling of flowers and tender mangoes was also noticed in their crops. According to Horticulture Department Assistant Director MA Sattar, the district had mango orchards across 16,000 acres. Farmers in the district grow eight to 10 varieties of mangoes. The FRS also had 4,000 mango trees with 462 varieties on its campus.