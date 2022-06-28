Cardinal-elect Anthony Poola consecrates St Anthony’s Chapel in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The newly constructed St Anthony’s Chapel in Karkhana was consecrated by Cardinal-elect Anthony Poola on Tuesday, with several priests and devotees from the area in attendance.

The existing church was demolished and rebuilt into a larger more contemporary one of 100-strong capacity, with the new building having the distinction of being the first chapel blessed by Cardinal-elect Poola after becoming one of the two newly appointed cardinals in India.

The consecration mass was concelebrated by a battery of priests, including Rev Fr Amalraj SJ, former provincial of the Jesuits, Andhra Pradesh; Fr Bhasker Madanu, parish priest, St Anthony’s Church, Mudfort; Very Rev Balaswamy, vice superior of Pallotine Fathers; and nine other priests from the Pallotine community.

St Anthony’s Chapel, which was donated and built by Hyacinth and Nello Emanuel of Acme Builders in memory of their loved ones J Thomas, Amala Thomas, Christie Joseph and Bernie Joseph, has a history that dates back to 1982 and has been reconstructed with the aim of serving the local community, Nello Emanuel said, adding that people of different faiths were visiting the chapel built by workers of different faiths.

Cardinal-elect Poola, speaking on the occasion, quoted Isaiah from the Bible and said the church was a temple of worship for all kinds of people, which should never be forgotten.