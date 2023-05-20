CARE Connect Program lets Transplant Patients relive the nostalgia

Care Hospitals organized ‘CARE Connect' for its transplant patients to raise awareness about post-transplant surgeries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:53 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Hyderabad: Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, organized ‘CARE Connect’, a get-together for its transplant patients to foster a sense of community and camaraderie among kidney, liver, and heart transplant patients and the medical team.

The event provided a platform to relive the nostalgia of the recovered patients who were invited with their family members to engage socially with the treating doctors, nurses and staff and share their personal experiences and medical journeys.

“The program plays a vital role in raising awareness about post-transplant surgeries, leading to remarkable improvements in the quality of life for transplant recipients and their families,” said Vijay Sethi, Group Vice President Hospitality and Patient Experience, Care Hospitals.

The participants shared their newfound zest for life and how much more comfortable they felt in their daily routines after their transplants. The doctors provided a positive outlook on the transplantation process, shedding light on the remarkable improvements experienced by patients’ post-transplantation, a press release said.