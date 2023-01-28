Care Football Academy crowned champions of U-17 Women’s Football League

06:29 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Care Football Academy team celebrate with the winners trophy.

Hyderabad: Care Football Academy were crowned champions after defeating Telangana State Sports School FC in the penalty shootout at the Khelo India U-17 Indian Women’s Football League Championship held at the BC Welfare Residential Degree College, Wargal, Siddipet on Saturday.

Chaithanya Sri scored a goal in the 5th minute to open the account for Care Football Academy. Rajeshwari scored an equaliser in the same minutes for TSSS.

Later in the 34th minute, Sushanthika netted one to put CFA in the lead. However, in the 37th minute Divya scored one to hold CFA to a draw. In the penalty shootout CFA topped TSSS FC to lift the trophy.

Result: Final: Care Football Academy 2 (Chaithanya Sri 1, Sushanthika 1) drew with Telangana State Sports School FC 2 (Rajeshwari 1, Divya 1).