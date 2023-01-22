Shailu stars in Gajwel victory at TFA U-17 Women’s Football League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Hyderabad: Shailu scored four while Vaishali, Siri and Nandini netted a brace each as Gajwel FC crushed Siddipet FC 12-0 at the Telangana Football Association (TFA) Khelo India U-17 Indian Women’s Football League Championship 2022-23 held at the BC Welfare Residential Degree College Wargal, Siddipet on Sunday.

Siri scored the first goal in the second minute to open Gajwel FC account. Later, Ankitha and Vaishali a goal each in 10th and 16th minutes respectively. Shailu scored her hat-trick in eight minutes as she added three goals in 21’, 22 and 28’ to her side.

In another match, riding on Nagma’s four goals Sports School Fc thrashed Deccan Dynamos 9-0.

Results: Gajwel FC 12 (Shailu 4, Vaishali 2, Siri 2, Nandini 2, Ankitha 1, Teja 1) bt Siddipet FC 0; Sports School FC 9 (Nagma 4, Nandini 2, Rajeshwary 2, Divya 1) bt Deccan Dynamos 0.