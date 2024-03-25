Care Hospitals are official medical partners for SRH for this year’s IPL

Our goal is to ensure the well-being of the players, offering them the best possible medical support so they can perform at their peak, said CEO.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 March 2024, 05:29 PM

Hyderabad: City-based Care Hospitals on Monday announced its partnership with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as the official medical partner for the IPL T20 cricket 2024 season.

As the official medical partner, Care Hospitals will provide comprehensive medical services, injury management, and healthcare expertise to the players, officials and staff. With a shared dedication to excellence, this partnership is set to enhance the overall health and performance of the team, reinforcing the importance of top-notch medical care in the competitive landscape of professional cricket, a press release said from the hospital said.

Jasdeep Singh, Group CEO, Care Hospitals said “We are delighted to be associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad as their official medical partner. Our goal is to ensure the well-being of the players, offering them the best possible medical support so they can perform at their peak.”

The CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, K Shanmugam said “We are thrilled to welcome Care Hospitals on board as our official medical partner for this season. The health and well-being of our players, officials and staff are of utmost importance, and we are confident that Care Hospitals’ expertise will provide our team with the best medical support possible.