12-year-old boy with Alagille Syndrome undergoes liver transplant in Hyderabad

As a result of Alagille Syndrome, the boy was suffering from end-state liver disease and pulmonary stenosis wherein his pulmonary valve became narrow.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 04:32 PM

Hyderabad: Transplant surgeons at Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills on Friday announced successful liver transplantation on a 12-year-old-youngster Varun Mitra who was suffering from Alagille Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that was affecting his liver and heart.

A multidisciplinary team of surgeons led by Dr. Mohammed Nayeem, Liver Transplant Surgeon, Care Hospitals Banjara Hills, first successfully conducted a heart-stenting procedure to address the blockage in his pulmonary artery. Later, they undertook a liver transplant surgery after the boy’s mother came forward and donated a portion her liver.

“The boy’s recovery is a testament to the transformative power of innovative medical interventions in combating formidable challenges like Alagille Syndrome. His indomitable spirit, coupled with the unwavering family support helped in quick recovery,” Dr. Mohammed Nayeem said.

The youngster underwent successful liver transplantation, overcoming significant challenges posed by his concurrent heart condition and the need to continue blood thinners. The boy and his mother both made a remarkable recovery, hospital doctors said.