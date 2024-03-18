Care Hospitals connect program for bariatric surgery patients

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 06:16 PM

Hyderabad: Care Hospitals Banjara Hills organized a connect program for its bariatric surgery Patients, which was aimed at sharing experiences of recovered patients who were specially invited with their family members, a press release said.

The connect program also gave an opportunity for the bariatric patients and their family members to socially engage with the treating doctors, nurses, staff and share their experiences with those contemplating this transformative weight management solution.

Dr. Y Krishna Mohan, Clinical Director and Head, Surgical Gastroenterology, Minimal Access and Bariatric Surgery, Care Hospitals Banjara Hills said “Through Care Connect Program, we want to establish a supportive community where patients can freely exchange experiences and insights, aiding each other in their post-surgery journeys.”

Highlighting the urgency of addressing obesity-related health issues, Dr. Venugopal Pareek, senior laparascopic, robotic and bariatric surgeon said “Obesity epidemic in India is growing exponentially, necessitating the adoption of healthy lifestyle practices to maintain optimal weight. Weight-loss surgeries serve as a lifeline when conventional methods like diet and exercise fall short. Anyone with a BMI above 32.5, with or without comorbidities, can benefit from bariatric surgery.”

Syed Kamran Husain, Hospital Chief Operating Officer, Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills said that the Care Connect Program is also aimed at enhancing patient outcomes.

“We are continuously evolving to address the dynamic healthcare landscape, offering advanced robotic bariatric surgery alongside traditional techniques for precise, minimally invasive procedures,” he added.