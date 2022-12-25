Care Hospitals in partnership with StanPlus launch ALS ambulances

As part of the partnership, five branches of Care Hospitals will have one Advanced Life Support ambulance each.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

Hyderabad: Care Hospitals has announced its partnership with StanPlus, a medical emergency response platform, to launch emergency response services through Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances. As part of the partnership, five branches of Care Hospitals at Banjara Hills, Nampally, Hi-Tech City, and Musheerabad will have one ALS ambulance each in addition to one more ALS ambulance at the outpatient care facility of Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills.

The state-of-the-art technology, prompt response mechanism and trained paramedics of StanPlus will be able to reach critical patients on time and extend life-saving services during the vital golden hour.

People calling for Care hospitals at the five branches will be redirected to first respondents who will then examine the condition of the patient on call and categorise it as critical and non-critical case while also directing the callers on how to respond till the ambulance reaches the spot.

Jasdeep Singh, Group CEO, Care Hospitals said that association will enable the hospitals to provide greater accessibility and timely emergency care services to patients.

“We have developed high-quality emergency response services by deploying connected devices that can share real-time data with the hospitals, potentially saving both precious time and patient lives, said Prabhdeep Singh, Founder and CEO, StanPlus.