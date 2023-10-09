Care Hospitals organised Care Connect for patients

The Care Connect initiative successfully created an atmosphere of positivity and optimism, as guests shared their experiences before and after undergoing treatment with their doctors, the release said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:41 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Hyderabad: To foster a sense of community and camaraderie among health care workers and patients, Care Hospitals, Hitec City, organised an interactive programme titled Care Connect, a press release said.

As a part of the event, patients who underwent orthopedic surgeries, kidney transplants, treatment for cancers and received mental health care, along with their family members, got an opportunity to socially engage with the treating doctors, nurses and staff and share their personal experiences and medical journeys.

“This initiative strives to align clinicians and caregivers around the patient, fostering a seamless continuum of care across various healthcare settings,” Vijay Sethi, group vice-president hospitality, Care Hospitals, a statement said.

Sunith Aggarwal, HCOO, Care Hitec City, Dr. Navin Chand, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Dr.Ratnakar Rao, senior orthopedic Surgeon, Dr J A L Ranganath, senior nephrologist, Dr. Geetha Nagasree, surgical oncologist, Dr. Keerthi Karnam senior psychiatrist were present.