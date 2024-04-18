Unmissable events in Hyderabad

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 19 April 2024, 12:13 AM

Hyderabad: Brace yourself for an exhilarating lineup of events in the city, ranging from immersive art workshops and side-splitting comedy shows to lively music concerts and family-friendly gigs. Save the dates and be part of the action at these upcoming happenings around town.

Masters & Masterpieces

Explore colour mixing and artistic processes at this immersive art workshop with painting sessions inspired by renowned masters and their works.

WHEN: April 20, 3 pm

WHERE: Mindspace Social, Hitec City

REGISTRATIONS: Available at Paytm Insider

Lit Jam

Step into a room alive with laughter, guitar strums, impromptu dances, and a symphony of diverse voices at this mini concert where music lovers of all kinds, from keyboard players to ukulele aficionados, come together for an evening of pure magic.

WHEN: April 21, 5 pm

WHERE: The Beanery Cafe, Film Nagar

REGISTRATIONS: Available at Paytm Insider

Ghar – Open Mic

The open mic nights welcome you to share your stories and pieces in a cosy, supportive environment, fostering community bonding, feedback exchange, and a delightful experience overall.

WHEN: April 20, 4.30 pm

WHERE: Panchatantra, Begumpet

REGISTRATIONS: Available at Book My Show

Pannu Yaar!

Comicstaan sensation Gurleen Pannu is gearing up to grace the city with her hilarious observational humour and witty personal anecdotes, ensuring an evening filled with non-stop laughter.

WHEN: April 20

WHERE: Bhaskara Auditorium, Khairatabad

REGISTRATIONS: Available at Book My Show

The Giggle Fest

Join the family extravaganza featuring over 150 well-curated stalls showcasing fashion, jewellery, lifestyle, and food. Enjoy a kid’s activity and play area, a pet zone, and even a petting zoo. Enjoy musical performances by Meet Bros and the regional band Capricio.

WHEN: April 21, 10 am to 10 pm

WHERE: Hitex exhibition center, Izzathnagar

REGISTRATIONS: Available at Book My Show