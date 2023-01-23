A luxury everyday-wear label, inspired by the print stories that shape our artistic heritage

Hyderabad, a popular cultural hub, is a perfect union of traditions and modernity. It is only natural that Saundh’s next steps are to open its door in the heart of the Banjara Hills. With the launch of its first-ever Hyderabad store, it is the 24th store for the brand.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:37 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Hyderabad: Saundh’s aim is to breathe in the beauty of ancient traditions yet constantly evolve and capture the sensibilities of a global audience. Their collections go beyond seasons and bring out the beauty of modern heritage. They are rooted, evocative and are a feeling of luxury that enthrals the senses. The unique and versatile silhouettes fit every occasion and event.

It is a one-stop destination for designer womenswear. The store offers a range of kurta sets, tunics, dresses, sarees, lehengas and much more. The contemporary store has a modern-retro approach, keeping in mind the heritage of the city and global brand philosophies.

Dipped in quintessential festive shades, the collection is a compilation of bold, vivacious colours adapted into a range of festive silhouettes with lehengas, silk kurta sets, anarkalis and easy elegant saris.

The forthcoming collection will witness collections filled with frilled dresses, jumpsuits, open jackets, floral skirts and co-ord sets. The upcoming collection sets the mood with easy and relaxed silhouettes, perfect for the mini getaways and festivities

Saundh, an earthy label, is making dressing up fun yet versatile for the urban woman. Today the brand has 24 stores across 17 cities and online presence.

Saundh Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/17ZVN4X_w-VxlS42FpfXifnk9LvBHjqjC?usp=share_link

Store Address: Shop No.1, Zaib Arcade, Road No.10, Banjara Hills