Here’s what you need to know about Formula E Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:01 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Hyderabad: Formula E is a highly competitive, fully electric racing series that was started in 2014 in Beijing. It was granted the status of the World Championship by the FIA in 2019 to become the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. It is also the first global sport to be certified with a net zero carbon footprint from inception.

Back in 2011, on March 3, Spanish businessman and founder of Formula E Alejandro Agag and FIA president Jean Todt had a casual interaction about the all-electric international single-seater championship concept at a restaurant. However, it soon turned into reality in less than a year when an all-electric car (Gen1) was unveiled in 2014-15. The inaugural season that was held across 14 countries saw Lucas Di Grass foraying into the record books by winning the first race held in Beijing.

Apart from offering great entertainment, the racing series promotes the adoption of sustainable mobility to battle air pollution and mitigate the effects of climate change.

It also provides an opportunity to develop smart road technologies and improve the functionality of electric vehicles. Formula E keeps a close eye on the environmental, social, and economic impact of every season and identifies opportunities to reduce emissions in the next seasons.

With its aim to achieve a 100% renewable energy target for all its races, Formula E date has recycled 52% of waste across all seasons to date. To reduce single-use plastic on the track site, the motorsport series offers free reusable water pouches to spectators.

Cars

What sets Formula E apart from other Motorsport events are cars. In the past, Gen1 and Gen2 cars were used for racing, but advancement in technology has paved the way for the emergence of Gen3 cars. The new sustainable cars are smaller, shorter, and narrower in size and weigh only 1,940 lb compared to Gen1 and Gen2 cars.

Gen1 cars

These cars were used in the first four seasons of Formula E. They used to generate a power output of 150kW and reach 0-100km/h (0-62mph) in 3 seconds.

Gen2 cars

Gen2 cars were introduced during the fifth season in 2018-2019. They were packed with 250kW batteries with a maximum speed of 280km/h (174mph). The car used to reach 0-100km/h (0-62mph) in 2.8 seconds.

Gen3 cars

The new Gen3 race cars are a huge step forward in terms of performance. With a top speed of 322km/h (200mph), these high-speed cars will blow the world away when they hit the track for the first time in Mexico in January 2023. Gen3 cars are also the most efficient formula cars as almost 40% of the energy utilised by the car during the race is generated by a regenerative braking system. Powered by 350 kWh batteries, the new cars emit much lesser noise (max 80 decibels) when compared to fuel-powered cars.

The tires of the car are made of sustainable and natural materials like natural rubber and recycled fibers that offer sufficient grip and stability in all weather conditions. Once the race gets complete, the car tires are recycled to ensure maximum sustainability. Natural materials are also used in the body and battery of cars, and all of that can be recycled to some extent.

Battery features

The Gen3 cars come with a 600-kWh battery pack

Advanced Liquid cooled battery to control the temperature

The cars can fast charge up to 800 kW during the pit stops

How the winner is declared?

In Formula 1, drivers compete against each other over a pre-determined number of laps. However, the Formula E race is quite unique as it lasts for 45 minutes plus one lap.

First, the drivers have to race for 45 minutes and once the time is up, the drivers are expected to complete one more full lap. And the driver who crosses the finish line after this wins the race.

The race, also known as E-Prix, is not just about how fast the cars race through during the course of the action, but it is also about managing power. Teams need to come up with superior tactics to utilize the power as effectively as possible. Teams must focus on crucial factors like battery power and energy usage to give their drivers a chance in the race.

Points’ allotment

The season winner is announced based on the points that each driver has built up in every round over the course of the season. Points are allotted to the top 10 finishers of each round as per the standard FIA scoring system. While 25 points are allotted for the race winner, the 10th-position driver is allotted 1 point.

Points allotted to other finishers: 2nd – 18pts, 3rd – 15pts, 4th – 12pts, 5th – 10pts, 6th – 8pts, 7th – 6pts, 8th – 4pts, 9th – 2pts, 10th – 1pt

Teams A total of 11 teams, with 2 drivers each, will battle against each other in the season. The 11 teams include both manufacturer and customer teams. While manufacturer teams participate with their own cars, customer teams purchase cars from other manufacturers. Manufacturer teams: Jaguar, Mahindra, Maserati, NIO 333, Porsche AG, Nissan, and DS Automobiles are the manufacturers to take part in season 9. Customer teams: Avalanche Andretti Formula E, Envision Racing, MC Laren, and ABT Sportsline.



Driver line-up

ABT Sportsline: Robin Frijns & Nico Muller

Avalanche Andretti: Jake Dennis & Andre Lotterer

DS Automobiles: TBD (both seats)

Envision Racing: Nick Cassidy & Sebastien Buemi

Jaguar: Mitch Evans & Sam Bird

McLaren: Rene Rast & TBD

Mahindra: Oliver Rowland & Lucas di Grassi

Maserati: Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Guenther

NIO 333: Sergio Sette Camara & TBD

Nissan: Norman Nato & Sacha Fenestraz

Porsche: Pascal Wehrlein & Antonio Felix da Costa

Track

Formula E doesn’t need any special tracks as it takes place on temporary tracks that are built on the main streets of the cities. In Hyderabad, the track named ‘Hyderabad Street Circuit’ is built on the banks of Hussain Sagar. The 2.83 km track, designed by Driven International, has 17 turns.

At present, the trail run is taking place on the street circuit. The opening round of the 2022 Indian Racing League is being held on the track. However, the layout may be revised to make it suitable for Gen3 cars before the Hyderabad E-Prix event kicks off in February 2023.

Racing is not something new to the people of India. Earlier, Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida hosted the first-ever official Formula 1 race in India in 2011, but this is the first Formula E race to be held in Hyderabad.

Why Hyderabad?

Season 9 of Formula E involves 17 races across different iconic cities in the world. And Round 4 of the season is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad. The city will host the fourth race of the FIA Formula E on February 11, 2023. Telangana Government is pushing the entire EV ecosystem in Hyderabad by introducing unique initiations and policies, which fit well with Formula E’s vision to support and promote electric vehicles. With Hyderabad being a hub of sustainable activities and a leader in the production of clean electricity, the city is the obvious choice for any company or organisation that is into promoting sustainability and looking to offer a better future for the planet. In January 2022, the Telangana government, in presence of Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, signed a letter of intent with the governing body for auto racing events Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) to make Hyderabad one of the cities to host the official race.

Season 9 calendar

Round 1 – Mexico City, Mexico – January 14, 2023

Round 2 & 3 – Diriyah, Saudi Arabia – January 27 and 28, 2023

Round 4 – Hyderabad, India – February 11, 2023

Round 5 – Cape Town, South Africa – February 25, 2023

Round 6 – São Paulo, Brazil – March 25, 2023

Round 7 & 8 – Berlin, Germany – April 22 and 23, 2023

Round 9 – Monaco – May 6, 2023

Round 10 – to be determined – May 20, 2023

Round 11 & 12 – Jakarta, Indonesia – June 4, 2023

Round 13 – To be determined – June 24, 2023

Round 14 & 15 – Rome – Italy – July 16, 2023

Round 16 & 17 – London, England – July 29 and 30, 2023