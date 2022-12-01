Formula E: Jaguar TCS Racing unveils most advanced electric Gen3 race car

Source: Twitter@JaguarRacing.

Hyderabad: Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E championship is slated to take place on January 14 in Mexico. For the first time, the championship will witness the new third-generation (Gen3) cars.

The Jaguar TCS Racing team has introduced a new Formula E car – the I-Type 6 for the upcoming E-Prix championship. The new car, which comes in carbon black, satin white, and sophisticated gold livery, is equipped with front and rare powertrains. The front and rear portions of the car feature 250kW and 350kW regenerative motors respectively – for a total regeneration capacity of 600 kW, which is twice the regenerative capability of previous edition cars. Likewise, the introduction of front and rear powertrains has put an end to the usage of rare hydraulic brakes.

The I-Type 6 car is 50 kilos lighter in weight than Gen2 cars, and the top speed of the car is 321 kph (200 mph). It weighs around 826kg (74 kg less than its predecessor) and generates power up to 476bhp.

The car that was built to offer the ultimate balance of power and efficiency is capable of going from 0-60 mph in under 2.2 seconds, which is 0.6 seconds quicker than I-TYPE 5 car.

Founded in 2014, Jaguar TCS Racing is a racing team that competes in Formula E. The fourth round of the Formula E championship will be held in India in Hyderabad on February 11, 2023.

