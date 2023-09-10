Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Spain’s Davis Cup squad for rest after US Open exit

Albert Ramos Vinolas will step in for Carlos Alcaraz as Spain endeavors to secure a spot in this year's Final-Eight.

By IANS Updated On - 06:10 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

New Delhi: Following his defeat to Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final of the US Open, 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain has decided to withdraw from the Davis Cup in Valencia next week.

“I have to listen to my body after a very long tour. I need to stop and rest, physically and mentally. The calendar is very demanding, there is still a lot of season left, and now I have to recharge my batteries. Good luck to the Spanish team! I will be supporting you strongly! Come on!” Alcaraz said in a post on social media platform X.

Carlos failed to defend his US Open title and will stand over 3000 ATP points behind Novak Djokovic on the ATP ranking list if the Serb lifts the trophy on Sunday.

Over the past year, Alcaraz has faced various physical challenges, including cramps that affected his performance in the Roland-Garros final. He was unable to participate in the Australian Open because of a right leg injury, had to withdraw from Acapulco due to a tear in his right leg, and also pulled out of Monte-Carlo due to issues with his left hand and discomfort in his back.

He finished his season last year early due to an abdominal tear.