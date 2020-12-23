Carnival organised for underprivileged kids in Hyderabad

The children enthusiastically played an interesting series of games conducted by Issac and Sundeep

Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Youngistaan Foundation, Hyderabad organised the 8th edition of its Grand Annual Carnival at three different venues, providing an unforgettable experience for 260 children belonging to the underprivileged communities.

Aware of the Covid-19 risks, the Foundation organised a four hour offline event within the premises of children’s homes rather than its usual practice of bringing together children from different parts of the city. The Carnival was jam-packed with music and dance, outdoor games, storytelling sessions, a theatre play and delicious snacks.

The children enthusiastically played an interesting series of games conducted by Issac and Sundeep. Young singer JB Akshan inspired the children with his melodious while Arun Yellamaty, Kenny and Joseph engaged the children with rhymes and songs at the other location.

Every year the organisers introduce a new art form to the children. This year, they invited Vimal (Train Door Storytellers) and Megha (accompanied by her sons/actors), two professional storytellers, who engaged the young audience with their exceptional skill and left them with important life lessons on hard work, perseverance, and contentment.

