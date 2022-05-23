Case against BJP corporator for threatening GHMC’s woman staff

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:19 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police on Monday, booked a case against Shravan, the BJP’s corporator from Malkajgiri on charges of outraging the modesty and threatening a woman Deputy Executive Engineer of GHMC Malkajgiri Circle.

Police said that during a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner and the corporator on the progress of work in the division, the latter abused and threatened her in front of other officials. Based on her complaint, a case was booked and is being investigated.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .