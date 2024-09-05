GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata instructs officials to expedite Falaknuma RoB

On Thursday, the Commissioner visited the Charminar zone and inspected the proposed development works.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 September 2024, 06:50 PM

Amrapali Kata

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Amrapali Kata has instructed the officials to complete the work of Falaknuma Road over Bridge (RoB) expeditiously.

On Thursday, the Commissioner visited the Charminar zone and inspected the proposed development works. On this occasion, she inspected the Bandlaguda flyover junction works, road widening from Bandlaguda to Errakunta, Tulsi Nagar to Ghouse Nagar via Mylardevpalli Katedan flyover construction.

She also inspected the proposed road widening from Tribunal to Tipu Khan Majid, Engine Bowli, Baba Bazar to Bhawani Nagar and also the proposed road widening from Sheikh Faiz Kaman to Dabirpura flyover.

Issuing a series of instructions, Amrapali Kata directed the authorities concerned to speedily complete the RoB work to be undertaken in Falaknuma.

The Commissioner directed the town planning officials to complete the land acquisition work required for the works. Project CE Devanand, SE Dattu Panthu, Charminar Zone City Planner Majid, Town Planning Officers and others were present during the inspection.